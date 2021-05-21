Man Utd team news update: Solskjaer confirms triple injury boost but duo ruled out

Manchester United conclude the 2020/21 Premier League season when they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Sunday afternoon.

Ahead of the game, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference today and he’s provided a team news and injury update including the latest on several members of his first team squad.

Let’s start with the positive news and Solskjaer has confirmed that Dan James is available again and will be involved against Wolves this weekend after recovering from an injury that’s kept him out in recent weeks.

The United boss also revealed that Scott McTominay and Fred ‘should be OK‘ to play in the Europa League final next week, which will come as a huge relief.

The midfield duo both picked up knocks during Man Utd’s draw with Fulham on Tuesday night and while they aren’t expected to be risked against Wolves, it appears Solskjaer is confident they’ll be in contention to face Villarreal.

Maguire blow

However, the United coach wasn’t so positive regarding the chances of Harry Maguire making the trip to Gdansk on Wednesday night. Maguire has missed Man Utd’s last three league games after picking up an ankle injury against Aston Villa earlier this month and he won’t be involved this weekend.

There were hopes that the England international would be able to feature against Villarreal next week but Solskjaer has suggested Maguire is unlikely to prove his fitness in time for the final.

In a double blow, Anthony Martial is still not ready to return from a knee injury that’s hampered him since the international break in March but the French forward is working hard to be involved against Villarreal next week.

Solskjaer told ManUtd.com:

“Dan will be involved. Unfortunately, Anthony won’t make this one for the squad so Harry and Anthony are still working hard to be available for the final. Of course, they’ve been out for a long time. “We’re recovering with him [Harry] and resting with him. He’s not at the stage where he can work hard yet. He’s walking on it now but still it’s a long way from walking to playing football.” “To be honest, I don’t think we’ll see him in Gdansk, no, but as I’ve said so many times, I’m going to give him until Tuesday night, the last training session, to see if he can try to be out there. Steadily but surely, he’s improving but ligaments take time to heal.”

United head into the final day of the Premier League season guaranteed to finish second irrespective of the result at Molineux so Solskjaer is set to rest his big guns ahead of next week’s Europa League final.