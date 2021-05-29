[Teams] Man City vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups for Champions League final

Manchester City take on Chelsea in the Champions League final this evening.

Pep Guardiola has started with Oleksandr Zinchenko at left-back and Kyle Walker at right-back meaning Benjamin Mendy and Joao Cancelo have to make-do with places on the Man City bench. John Stones once again partners Ruben Dias in the middle of the defence.

Ilkay Gundogan is passed fit to start in midfield along with Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva so Rodri and Fernandinho are named among the substitutes this evening. Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez are supported by Phil Foden in the Man City attack so Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus are on the bench.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has gone with Cesar Azpilicueta alongside Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger in the back three so Andreas Christensen and Kurt Zouma have to settle for a place on the bench. Edouard Mendy is passed fit to start in goal after recovering from a knock.

Reece James lines-up on the right flank while Ben Chilwell starts on the left so Marcos Alonso misses out on a starting spot for Chelsea. N’Golo Kante is fit to start in midfield along with Jorginho so Mateo Kovacic is named among the subs.

Timo Werner starts in attack along with Mason Mount for the Blues while Kai Havertz is recalled to start this evening so the likes of Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Olivier Giroud all miss out.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man City

Ederson, Walker, Stones, Dias, Zinchenko, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Mahrez, Sterling, Foden

Subs: Steffen, Carson, Ake, Jesus, Aguero, Laporte, Rodri, Ferran, Mendy, Fernandinho, Cancelo, Garcia

Chelsea

Mendy, Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, James, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell, Werner, Havertz, Mount

Subs: Kepa, Caballero, Alonso, Christensen, Pulisic, Zouma, Kovacic, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Gilmour, Emerson