Reports – Player expects to join Chelsea after Blues open talks to sign £170m star

Borussia Dortmund hitman Erling Haaland expects to join Chelsea this summer after the Blues opened talks over a sensational deal that could cost up to £170m, according to reports via the Daily Mail.

Thomas Tuchel guided Chelsea to the Champions League last season but the German coach is still expected to be busy in the transfer market this summer as he looks to build a squad capable of competing on all fronts next season.

A new world class striker is a priority as Jorginho was Chelsea’s top scorer with just seven goals last season with the likes of Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham all struggling in front of goal.

So Tuchel is desperate to add a top marksman to his ranks and Haaland has emerged as a prime target with the Daily Mail claiming that Chelsea have been in talks with Borussia Dortmund over a potential deal which could cost £170m.

The Bundesliga giants have publicly insisted they do not wish to sell Haaland this summer but the newspaper suggests that the Norwegian international is open to the idea of moving to further enhance his career.

Journalist Ian McGarry, via the Daily Mail, has now told the Transfer Window Podcast that Haaland expects to join Chelsea this summer but there is a major stumbling block which could derail any potential deal.

According to McGarry, Haaland’s agent, Mino Raiola, wants a buy-out clause included in the strikers contract but Chelsea are reluctant to agree to such a term, so this needs to be resolved before any move is able to progress.

McGarry is quoted by the Daily Mail as saying on the Transfer Window Podcast:

‘His agent, Mino Raiola, is keen to insert a get-out clause into Haaland’s contract in order that he move – his next move that is after he moves from Dortmund is smooth and is also concrete with regards to the payment and also the structure,’ McGarry said. ‘And of course in Mino’s case, the commission. Chelsea are not particularly keen on any get-out clause for any of their players. ‘This is something that is obviously common in Spain, in LaLiga, and also in Serie A and sometimes in the Bundesliga as well. ‘Because, of course, Haaland is coming from Borussia Dortmund and expects to be joining Chelsea before the new season begins. ‘This is something that has to be ironed out between Raiola and Chelsea if this deal is going to be signed in terms of both Dortmund and the player himself.’

Haaland only joined Dortmund from Salzburg in January 2020 but has developed into one of the most feared strikers in world football having scored 41 goals in 41 games across all competitions during his first full campaign in Germany.

The 20-year-old would obviously be a superb signing for Chelsea and he could be the missing piece in the jigsaw for Tuchel but we’ll have to wait and see whether they’re able to get a deal agreed this summer.