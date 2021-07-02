Arsenal’s deal under threat as rivals launch late attempt to hijack £50m move

Arsenal’s proposed deal to sign Ben White is under threat as Everton are making a late play to try and lure the £50m Brighton defender to Goodison Park, according to the Sun.

White has been strongly linked with a move to Arsenal in recent weeks after Mikel Arteta identified the centre-back as a prime candidate to replace David Luiz – who’s left the club following the expiration of his contract.

Arteta wants to sign a right-sided central defender who is comfortable on the ball to play alongside Gabriel next season and Arsenal have been locked in negotiations with Brighton trying to thrash out a deal for White.

The Daily Mail claimed last week that Arsenal were closing-in on an agreement after submitting an improved offer worth £45m up front plus a further £5m in add-ons having previously seen a £40m bid rejected.

The newspaper suggested that Brighton were still wanting the full £50m guaranteed but Football London journalist Chris Wheatley claimed on Thursday that the deal was ‘all but complete’. Wheatley said on Instagram that White wants to join Arsenal and he expected the deal to be finalised after the Euro’s.

However, it appears Everton are trying to hijack Arsenal’s proposed deal as the Sun says they’ve made contact with Brighton to make it clear they’re prepared to pay the full £50m for White’s signature.

The report claims Everton don’t want to waste any time negotiating and have decided to meet Brighton’s valuation to try and get a deal agreed swiftly after new boss Rafa Benitez identified the defender as a player he’d like to sign.

If Everton can get an agreement in place with Brighton, then it would be down to Benitez to try and convince White to snub Arsenal’s advances in favour of a move to Merseyside.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming days but White would be a terrific signing for Arsenal or Everton so it’s going to be interesting to see who wins the race for his signature.

The 23-year-old has developed into one of the most highly-rated young defenders in British football having starred for the Seagulls last season and his form sealed a place in the England Euro 2020 squad this summer.