Man Utd join Arsenal in race to sign £50m star as Reds eye swoop for 21-goal hitman

Manchester United have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin after identifying the £50m Everton hitman as a summer transfer target, according to The Sun.

Calvert-Lewin has become a vital player at Everton since joining the club from Sheffield United in 2016 and he scored 21 goals in 39 games last season to earn a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2020.

The 24-year-old’s impressive form has reportedly caught the eye of Arsenal as the Telegraph claimed last week that the Gunners are eyeing a move for the Everton striker this summer.

Mikel Arteta is overhauling his squad at the Emirates Stadium following a disappointing campaign and Calvert-Lewin has seemingly been identified as a potential replacement for Alexandre Lacazette.

The Frenchman has just one year remaining on his contract and Arsenal will need to cash-in if he doesn’t sign an extension soon or they risk losing him for nothing in 12 months time.

It appears Arteta is keen to sign Calvert-Lewin should Lacazette be sold but Arsenal will face stiff competition as The Sun claims that Manchester United have now joined the race for his signature.

The Manchester giants have agreed a big-money deal to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund but it looks like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping to further strengthen his attack ahead of the new season.

Man Utd need to bring in a long-term replacement for Edinson Cavani as the Uruguayan hitman turns 35 next year and The Sun claims Solskjaer has identified Calvert-Lewin as the man he wants.

Everton are under no pressure to sell as Calvert-Lewin is under contract until 2025 but The Sun suggests they may be tempted to cash-in if £50m is put on the table this summer.

That sounds cheap for an England international striker in his prime but it would provide Rafa Benitez with extra funds to reshape his newly-inherited squad following his shock appointment as manager this week.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming weeks but Calvert-Lewin would be an excellent signing for Arsenal or Man Utd if either club could snap him up for £50m this summer.