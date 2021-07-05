Fabrizio Romano: Man Utd working on bargain deal to sign £25m Arsenal target

Manchester United are progressing with their attempts to sign Eduardo Camavinga with Rennes prepared to sell the midfielder for a bargain £25.7m this summer, according to Guardian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Camavinga has been with Rennes his entire career having joined their youth ranks in 2013 and he’s gone on to make over 80 appearances since breaking into the first team set-up in 2018.

The 18-year-old has developed into one of the best young talents in French football and he’s already earned three caps for the senior French national team having represented his country at various youth levels.

The midfielders potential has caught the attention of clubs here in the Premier League as Le10 Sport reported late last month that Arsenal have made Camavinga one of their key summer transfer targets.

Mikel Arteta is expected to overhaul his midfield over the coming weeks with Granit Xhaka, Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi set to follow Dani Ceballos out the exit door and is appears Arsenal are eyeing Camavinga as a new recruit.

The Daily Mail then reported last week that Man Utd had opened talks with Rennes over a potential deal after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had identified the Frenchman as a key target this summer.

It looks like United are now leading the race for his signature as Fabrizio Romano claims the Manchester giants are ‘making progress’ in their attempts to sign Camavinga.

Writing in the Guardian, Romano says Rennes are prepared to cash-in at a cut-price fee of around £25.7m [€30m] as they don’t want to lose Camavinga for nothing when his contract expires next summer.

That proposed fee would represent a bargain for a player of Camavinga’s potential so Man Utd, or indeed Arsenal, should be biting Rennes’ hand off if they’re prepared to sell the talented midfielder for just £25m.

However, the Premier League duo could face further competition from abroad as Romano says Paris Saint-Germain are also showing a keen interest in signing the teenager.

We’ll have to wait and see how things progress but Camavinga would be a superb long-term addition to Solskjaer’s squad if United could lure him to Old Trafford. Paul Pogba’s future is uncertain while Nemanja Matic is coming towards the end of his career so Man Utd could do with midfield reinforcements and Camavinga is one of the very best young talents in world football.