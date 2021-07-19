Reports – Man Utd close to agreeing deal for key target, formal offer set to go in

Manchester United are closing in on agreeing a deal to sign Raphael Varane and will submit a formal offer for the Real Madrid defender over the coming days, according to reports.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is trying to build a squad capable of competing for major trophies next season and the Norwegian coach has already got a deal in place to sign winger Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

However, a top class centre-back is also on the agenda as Solskjaer wants a reliable partner for Harry Maguire in the middle of defence amid on-going concerns surrounding Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe.

Varane has emerged as Man Utd’s prime target as widespread reports claim the club have been locked in negotiations in recent weeks trying to thrash out a deal for the Real Madrid star.

It appears those talks are nearing a satisfactory conclusion as the Manchester Evening News claims today that Man Utd are close to finalising a deal for the 28-year-old and discussions over personal terms have been productive.

The news outlet says Varane now fully expects to become a Manchester United player this summer and wants to head straight to Manchester after his holiday rather than return to Madrid for any pre-season training.

According to the M.E.N, there is optimism the deal could be wrapped-up by the end of the month and United are confident of signing Varane for a decent price, believed to be around £50m, as they don’t feel agreeing a fee with Madrid will be a problem.

The Guardian are running a similar report and they suggest that Manchester United will table a formal offer soon with the Red Devils ready to hand Varane a lucrative five-year contract at Old Trafford.

The French international has just one year remaining on his current contract at the Bernabeu and is refusing to sign an extension so Real Madrid need to cash-in now or risk losing him for nothing in 12 months time.

The newspaper report, written by Fabrizio Romano, says Varane will speak to Madrid chiefs after his holiday to get their final decision but he’s made it clear he wants to test himself in the Premier League.

Varane would be a superb addition to Solskjaer’s squad as he’s been one of the best centre-backs in Europe over the past few years so Man Utd fans will be praying they get this proposed deal over the line.