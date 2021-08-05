Man Utd still hoping to sign 26-year-old star after offering £10m-a-year deal

Manchester United are still ‘very interested’ in signing Leon Goretzka despite reports suggesting the midfielder is close to agreeing a new contract with Bayern Munich, according to reports in Germany via TeamTalk.

Goretzka joined Bayern from Schalke in 2018 and has developed into one of the best all-round midfielders in German football having contributed 25 goals and 27 assists in his 112 appearances to help Munich win a whole host of trophies.

The 26-year-old’s future has been called into question this summer as Goretzka is in the final year of his contract at the Allianz Arena and has so far not signed an extension with the German giants.

The situation alerted a number of top European clubs as The Sun cited a report from Sports Bild last month that claimed Manchester United have joined the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid in expressing their interest.

According to the report, United have already put forward a concrete proposal to Goretzka after offering him a lucrative contract worth £10.4m-a-year [£200,000-a-week] for him to join the club on a free transfer next summer.

It seems Bayern Munich have responded by initiating fresh talks with the player as TeamTalk are citing Bild chief reporter Tobi Altschaffl as claiming that negotiations between the two camps have resumed and went ‘very well’.

Altschaffl says a swift agreement between Bayern and Goretzka is now possible, however, the reporter says Manchester United are still ‘very interested’ in signing the German international.

Therefore, it appears United aren’t giving up without a fight and are ready to battle it out with Bayern as they look to sign Goretzka in what would be a stunning free transfer move next summer.

Man Utd’s interest in Goretzka comes amid on-going doubts surrounding the future of Paul Pogba as the Frenchman is also in the last year of his contract and is no closer to signing an extension at Old Trafford.

If United could secure Goretzka on a free transfer for next summer, then they may be more inclined to allow Pogba to stay at the club for the coming season even if he doesn’t sign a new deal before the window closes.

We’ll have to wait and see how this all plays out but if Man Utd were to lose Pogba on a bosman next year, then Goretzka would be a superb replacement if they could lure him away from Bayern Munich.