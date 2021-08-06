Fabrizio Romano: Player in UK to complete £34m move to Man Utd, will sign 4-year deal

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane is finally in the UK to complete his move to Manchester United and is set to sign a four-year contract at Old Trafford, according to Fabrizio Romano.

After lengthy negotiations with the Spanish giants, United confirmed on July 27th they had finally reached an agreement with Real Madrid to sign Varane subject to the centre-back completing a medical.

It was initially hoped that the 28-year-old could travel to the UK swiftly in order to undergo his medical checks and finalise his move but the transfer has been delayed due to problems obtaining a Governing Body Exemption – which is mandatory for all overseas footballers in England since Brexit.

However, Varane was finally given the green light to fly in to the UK on Thursday after obtaining his visa and Fabrizio Romano says the defender has now arrived in Manchester to complete his move to Manchester United.

The transfer guru – who writes for the Guardian – says Varane will sign a four year contract with the option to extend by a further year and the official announcement is expected to happen soon.

Presumably Varane will have to quarantine after arriving in the UK from Spain so we may not see an official unveiling until some point next week but it looks as though United are one step closer to finalising their move for the Frenchman.

According to the BBC, Man Utd are paying Madrid an initial £34m for Varane’s signature with the deal potentially reaching close to £43m if certain additional add-ons are achieved during his time at Old Trafford.

Varane should prove to be a superb addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad as he’s been one of the best centre-backs in Europe over the past few years and has helped Real Madrid win a host of trophies including 4 Champions League’s and 3 La Liga titles.

The French international will be a big upgrade on the likes of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly so he should be an excellent partner for Harry Maguire in the middle of the Man Utd back four next season.

We’ll have to wait for the official announcement that Varane has completed his medical and signed his contract but Man Utd will need to have the defender registered by midday on Friday 13th if he’s to be eligible to play in their Premier League opener against Leeds United next weekend.