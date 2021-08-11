Fabrizio Romano delivers update as Man Utd prepare to announce 3rd signing

Raphael Varane is undergoing the second part of his medical today and will then sign his contract to complete his move to Manchester United from Real Madrid, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer identified a new central defender as a priority this summer as he wants a top class player to play alongside Harry Maguire due to on-going doubts surrounding Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

Varane quickly emerged as Man Utd’s prime target and following lengthy negotiations with Real Madrid, the club eventually confirmed on July 27th they had reached an agreement with the La Liga giants to sign the Frenchman subject to a medical.

The deal had to be put on hold while Varane obtained a visa and even when he did get his permit, the centre-back had to quarantine upon his arrival in the UK from Spain, as per Government guidelines.

However, the 28-year-old was finally released from isolation earlier this week and given the green light to finalise his move to United with Sky Sports News claiming Varane was at Carrington on Tuesday to undergo the first part of his medical.

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Twitter to confirm that Varane will complete the second part of his medical today before signing an initial four-year contract with the option for a further year.

According to the Guardian journalist, the deal is expected to be announced within 24-48 hours so United should have Varane registered by midday on Friday meaning he’ll be eligible to make his debut during the season opener against Leeds United on Saturday.

Assuming there are no late complications, Varane is set to be unveiled as Manchester United’s third signing of the summer following the arrivals of goalkeeper Tom Heaton and attacker Jadon Sancho.

According to the BBC, Manchester United are paying Madrid an initial £34m fee for Varane’s signature but the deal could potentially reach around £43m if additional add-ons are achieved during his time at Old Trafford.

The French international should prove to be an excellent addition to Solskjaer’s squad as he’s been one of the best defenders in world football in recent years and he helped Madrid win a host of trophies including 4 Champions League’s and 3 La Liga titles.

Varane had just one year left on his contract at the Bernabeu and made it clear he wouldn’t sign an extension so Madrid have been forced to cash-in and Man Utd are the beneficiaries.