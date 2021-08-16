Agent in London to finalise deal with Arsenal as Arteta closes-in on £30m star

Martin Odegaard’s agent travelled to London on Sunday to finalise a move to Arsenal with the Real Madrid man wanting the deal wrapped-up this week, according to the Sunday Mirror via the Metro.

Odegaard has been back at Madrid this summer after enjoying a six-month loan spell at the Emirates Stadium during the second half of last season that saw him impress Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.

The 22-year-old initially wanted to try and establish himself as a regular at the Bernabeu under new manager Carlo Ancelotti but the playmaker failed to convince the Italian coach during pre-season.

Not only is Odegaard behind Casemiro, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, but Isco and Federico Valverde are also ahead of him in the midfield pecking order so he’s not going to get the regular football he desires at Madrid.

Odegaard was left out of the Real Madrid squad for their 4-1 win over Alaves on the opening weekend of the season and hasn’t been given a shirt number so it appears the midfielder is set for another move this summer.

Arsenal have always been keen to re-sign Odegaard with Arteta reportedly desperate to bring him back to North London and AS claimed last week that the player was expected to join the Gunners before the window closes.

The Metro are now citing a report from the print version of the Sunday Mirror that claims Odegaard’s agent flew in to London yesterday to finalise an agreement with Arsenal.

The newspaper says the Norwegian international is set to sign for the Gunners on an initial season-long loan with Arsenal having first refusal to make the deal permanent for £30m next summer if things work out for all parties.

According to the Sunday Mirror, via the Metro, Odegaard wants the move wrapped-up by the end of the week so we should see further developments on this transfer over the coming days.

Arteta will also be desperate to get get this proposed move completed as soon as possible because his Arsenal side were woeful during their opening Premier League defeat to Brentford on Friday night.

If the Norwegian does complete his move to the Emirates, Odegaard will become Arsenal’s fourth major signing of the summer following the arrivals of Ben White, Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga.