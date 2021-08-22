[Teams] Arsenal vs Chelsea: Confirmed Line-Ups From The Emirates Stadium

Arsenal will be looking to bounce back from their opening weekend defeat to Brentford when they take on Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta has been dealt a blow ahead of the game with summer signing Ben White ruled out due to illness so Rob Holding is recalled to start alongside Pablo Mari in the middle of defence. Cedric Soares comes in for Calum Chambers at right-back while Kieran Tierney keeps his place in the Arsenal back four.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is only deemed fit enough for a place on the bench so Gabriel Martinelli leads the line up front with Nicolas Pepe offering support. Bukayo Saka is back in the Arsenal line-up as he starts along with Emile Smith Rowe but Martin Odegaard isn’t available due to visa issues.

Albert Sambi Lokonga keeps his place in midfield alongside Granit Xhaka with Thomas Partey still injured but new signing Aaron Ramsdale is named among the Arsenal substitutes this afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel brings Romelu Lukaku starts into the starting eleven with the Belgian international leading the line up front. Kai Havertz and Mason Mount support Lukaku with Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner among the subs.

Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic start in midfield for Chelsea so N’Golo Kante is on the bench while Marcos Alonso and Reece James start out wide with Ben Chilwell and Calum Hudson-Odoi on among the substitutes this afternoon.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Leno, Cedric, Holding, Mari, Tierney, Xhaka, Lokonga, Saka, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Pepe.

Subs: Aubameyang, Maitland-Niles, Tavares, Chambers, Nelson, Elneny, Balogun, Kolasinac, Ramsdale

Chelsea

Mendy, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen, James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Lukaku.

Subs: Kepa, Thiago Silva, Kante, Werner, Chalobah, Zouma, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, Ziyech