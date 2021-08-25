Reports: £34m star ready to snub a move to Arsenal in favour of joining Man Utd

Atletico Madrid full-back Kieran Trippier is ready to snub a move to Arsenal in favour of joining Manchester United this summer, according to reports via the Metro.

Trippier has enjoyed an excellent two-year spell in Spain since joining Atletico from Tottenham in 2019 and he played an important role for Diego Simeone’s side as they beat Real Madrid to the La Liga title last season.

However, the England international is reportedly keen on a move back to the Premier League this summer which has sparked interest from several top English clubs.

Manchester United were heavily linked earlier in the summer after Ole Gunner Solskjaer identified Trippier as the man to compete with Aaron Wan-Bissaka but they failed to agree a fee with Atletico after seeing an opening £10m offer rejected in June.

Arsenal have emerged as serious suitors for the 30-year-old in recent weeks as Mikel Arteta is desperately trying to sign a new right-back before the window closes as it’s become a problem area for the Gunners.

Hector Bellerin is expected to leave the Emirates Stadium over the coming days while Cedric Soares and Callum Chambers have struggled to make the right-back spot their own so an upgrade is needed.

The Sun reported earlier this week that Arsenal were eyeing a late move to sign Trippier but were hoping Atletico would lower their asking price – which has been set at the full value of the players £34m release clause.

Eurosport also claims that Arsenal are ‘serious’ about their pursuit of Trippier but the outlet says the North Londoners may be wasting their time as the full-back is ready to snub their advances in favour of a move to Old Trafford.

According to Eurosport, via the Metro, Man Utd are weighing up making another bid for Trippier and the player is set on a move to Manchester if he does leave the Wanda Metropolitano before Tuesday night’s deadline.

The report says United have been informed Trippier is keen to join them if a fee can be agreed and the Red Devils may return with an improved offer this week but they still want Atletico to lower their £34m asking price.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming days but it looks like Arsenal will have to look elsewhere in their search for a new right-back, while Man Utd are well placed to sign Trippier if they can agree a deal with Atletico.