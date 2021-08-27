Liverpool steal march on Arsenal & Man Utd after making formal move to sign £40m star

Liverpool have stolen a march on Arsenal and Manchester United after making an official move to sign £40m-rated Brighton star Yves Bissouma, according to the Express.

Bissouma joined Brighton from Lille in 2018 and after enduring a difficult start to life in England, the 24-year-old has now established himself as one of the most highly-rated midfielders in the Premier League.

The Mali international was superb during last season for the Seagulls and has continued his fine form into the new campaign having put-in Man of the Match displays in each of Brighton’s opening two games.

Understandably, Bissouma’s excellent form has attracted interest from the upper echelons of the Premier League with the Express claiming that Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool are all keen on the all-action midfielder.

Journalist Duncan Castles told The Transfer Window Podcast earlier this week that Arsenal and United were among the clubs to have expressed their interest in signing Bissouma this summer.

However, it looks like Liverpool have stolen a march on their rivals as the Express says the Merseysiders have now made a formal move for Bissouma after making contact with Brighton to discuss a potential deal.

The newspaper says Jurgen Klopp has been tracking the Mali star for some time and has now stepped-up his interest as he looks to make a late swoop during the closing stages of the transfer window.

Klopp has been very quiet in the market so far this summer as centre-back Ibrahima Konate is the only major new arrival following his move from RB Leipzig back in June but it appears there could be a late signing in the pipeline.

A deal for Bissouma won’t be easy though as Brighton are desperate to keep hold of him and the report says they’ve already started talks with the players representatives about a new contract at the Amex Stadium.

The South Coast club aren’t under any pressure to sell after offloading Ben White to Arsenal in a £50m deal so the Express says it would take an offer of £40m for Brighton to cash-in on Bissouma this month.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool are prepared to pay that sort of money but they’ve raised funds following the sale of Xherdan Shaqiri to Lyon and Bissouma would be an excellent replacement for Gini Wijnaldum.

We’ll have to wait and see whether Arsenal or Man Utd now step-up their interest after Liverpool made the first formal move but Bissouma would be a superb signing if any of the three big-hitters could get a deal agreed.