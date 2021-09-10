Key trio ruled out as Klopp makes 3 changes | Expected Liverpool line-up vs Leeds

Liverpool get back to Premier League action when they take on Leeds Utd at Elland Road on Sunday. Here is the team we expect Jurgen Klopp to select for the game:

Goalkeeper: Liverpool are likely to be without Alisson Becker after FIFA imposed a five-day ban on all players who failed to link-up with their international teams during the break. The Reds have appealed the decision but the outcome isn’t known yet and it seems likely that Alisson will miss out. Therefore, Caoimhín Kelleher is being tipped to start between the sticks.

Defence: Liverpool were given a scare after Virgil van Dijk appeared to pick up a knock while playing for Holland but the centre-back has been passed fit to start against Leeds Utd this weekend. Joel Matip is likely to keep his place alongside van Dijk so Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez may have to settle for places on the bench.

Trent Alexander-Arnold should keep his place at right-back for Liverpool after playing in a midfield role for England in midweek while Andrew Robertson will once again occupy the left-back position.

Midfield: The Reds are expected to be without Fabinho as he has also been handed a FIFA ban so Klopp will need to replace the Brazilian midfielder. The most obvious answer is for Jordan Henderson to play in a deeper role this weekend.

Thiago Alcantara could therefore be recalled to start for Liverpool on Sunday having been named on the bench last time out. Harvey Elliott impressed during the 1-1 draw with Chelsea before the international break so he may have done enough to keep his place ahead of Naby Keita and Curtis Jones.

James Milner is working his way back from a calf problem but this game could come too soon while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will have to settle for a place among the substitutes.

Forward: Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino is ruled out with a thigh injury that he picked up against Chelsea two weeks ago so Diogo Jota is set to start up front for the Merseysiders this weekend.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are expected to support Jota in the Liverpool attack but Takumi Minamino is set to miss out due to a thigh problem.

Here is how we think Liverpool will line-up: