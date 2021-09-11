[Teams] Arsenal vs Norwich: Confirmed Line-Ups From The Emirates

Arsenal will look to get their season up and running with a win when they entertain Norwich City at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta has made a number of changes from the team that was beaten 5-0 by Manchester City before the international break with Aaron Ramsdale given a recall to start ahead of Bernd Leno in goal.

Deadline day signing Takehiro Tomiyasu is given his Arsenal debut as he replaces Cedric Soares while Ben White and Gabriel come in for Calum Chambers and Sead Kolasinac in the defence. Kieran Tierney keeps his place on the left flank this afternoon.

Thomas Partey is back in the squad after recovering from injury but he’s only deemed fit enough for a place on the bench so Ainsley Maitland-Niles is handed a chance to impress in midfield. With Granit Xhaka suspended and Mo Elneny injured, Albert Sambi Lokonga keeps his place after shaking off a knock.

Emile Smith Rowe has been ill recently so he’s only named among the subs with Martin Odegaard starting in the attacking midfield role for Arsenal. Nicolas Pepe and Bukayo Saka support Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in attack so Alexandre Lacazette and Gabriel Martinelli have to settle for places on the bench.

As for Norwich, Pukki leads the line up front with the likes of Tzolis and Rupp offering support. Brandon Williams starts in defence along with Max Aarons while Tim Krul keeps goal for the visitors.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Lokonga, Maitland-Niles; Pepe, Odegaard, Saka; Aubameyang.

Subs: Leno, Cedric, Tavares, Chambers, Mari, Partey, Smith Rowe, Lacazette, Martinelli.

Norwich

Krul; Aarons, Hanley, Omobamidele, Williams; Melou, McLean; Rupp, Dowell, Tzolis; Pukki

Subs: Gunn, Gibson, Gilmour, Cantwell, Kabak, Normann, Rashica, Sorensen, Idah