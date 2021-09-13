[Photos] Ronaldo travels as Solskjaer names Man Utd squad for Young Boys clash

Embed from Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo has travelled to Switzerland after being named in Manchester United’s 22-man squad for Tuesday night’s Champions League game against Young Boys.

Ronaldo enjoyed a dream second debut for United at the weekend after scoring twice during a 4-1 Premier League victory over Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested he’ll carefully manage the 36-year-old which led to speculation he may not feature during Man Utd’s opening Champions League group stage game against Young Boys.

However, Ronaldo has travelled to Switzerland after being named in the 22-man squad and the Portuguese superstar could now make his first European appearance for Manchester United since the 2009 Champions League final – which was his last match during his first spell at the club.

Ronaldo could retain his place up front as Edinson Cavani still isn’t available after missing the win over Newcastle with a minor injury – although Anthony Martial is pushing for a recall after being named among the substitutes at the weekend.

Marcus Rashford is still ruled out as he continues to work his way back from shoulder surgery, Alex Telles remains on the sidelines with a foot problem while goalkeeper Dean Henderson is another absentee.

Scott McTominay has made a swift recovery from groin surgery but he’s not risked for the trip to Young Boys tomorrow night so Fred, Nemanja Matic and Donny van de Beek battle for places in midfield along with Paul Pogba.

Raphael Varane could make his Champions League debut for United as he also travels to Bern this afternoon along with the likes of Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Victor Lindelof.

Manchester United have plenty of attacking options as Bruno Fernandes is named in the squad along with Mason Greenwood, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Jadon Sancho while young striker Anthony Elanga is also included in the travelling party.

The confirmed squad as per ManUtd.com:

De Gea, Heaton, Kovar; Bailly, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Varane, Wan-Bissaka; Fernandes, Fred, Lingard, Mata, Matic, Pogba, Sancho, van de Beek; Elanga, Greenwood, Martial, Ronaldo.

