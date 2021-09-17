Chelsea boss confirms huge injury boost ahead of Tottenham trip but attacker ruled out

Chelsea get back to Premier League action this weekend when they travel to North London to take on Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon.

Ahead of the game, Blues boss Thomas Tuchel has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference today and he’s provided a team news and injury update which includes the latest on the fitness of N’Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic.

Kante missed Chelsea’s Premier League win over Aston Villa last weekend and the 1-0 victory over Zenit St Petersberg at Stamford Bridge in the Champions League on Tuesday night due to a groin injury.

The French international picked up the problem during the 1-1 draw with Liverpool at the end of August before the international break. However, Tuchel has confirmed a huge boost for Chelsea with the news that Kante has made a full recovery and is in contention to face Tottenham this weekend.

There is also positive news on Pulisic as the attacker has stepped-up his recovery from an ankle injury. Having missed Chelsea’s games against Arsenal and Liverpool due to covid, Pulisic then picked up his ankle problem while away with the US squad during the international break.

However, the 22-year-old is back in light training and should return to full training with the rest of the Chelsea squad soon. Pulisic won’t be available against Tottenham on Sunday but it sounds like he’ll be back in action before the end of the month.

Tuchel told Chelseafc.com:

‘We have no fresh injury concerns. There is good news on Christian Pulisic and N’Golo Kante. Christian is in individual training and is trying to come back as fast as possible to join in with full training. ‘He’s not in the squad this weekend, as the game comes too early for him, but he is working hard on his fitness. ‘N’Golo is back. He’s back in full shape and ready to play on Sunday.’

Otherwise, Chelsea have no other injury concerns so Tuchel has virtually a fully fit squad to choose from with Pulisic the only player set to miss the trip to Tottenham this weekend.

The Blues head across London sitting level on points with Man Utd, Liverpool and Everton at the top of the Premier League table so they’ll be desperate to keep pace with their rivals by securing a positive result against Spurs.