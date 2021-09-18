Arsenal
[Teams] Burnley vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from Turf Moor
Arsenal will be looking to build some momentum with a positive result when they take on Burnley at Turf Moor this afternoon. Here are the confirmed line-ups
Arsenal will be looking to build some momentum with a positive result when they take on Burnley at Turf Moor this afternoon.
Mikel Arteta has picked an attacking line-up for the game as it appears the Gunners boss is going with a 4-3-3 formation against the Clarets. Thomas Partey is recalled to start in midfield after impressing off the bench last weekend having recovered from an ankle injury.
It looks like Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe will line-up either side of Partey in the middle of the park so Albert Sambi Lokonga and Ainsley Maitland-Niles drop to the bench after starting during Arsenal’s win over Norwich last week.
Takehiro Tomiyasu impressed on his debut and he keeps his place at right-back with Ben White once again partnering Gabriel in the middle of the back four. Kieran Tierney starts at left-back for Arsenal so Nuno Tavares and Cedric Soares are on the bench.
Bukayo Saka and Nicolas Pepe support Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in attack which means the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Alexandre Lacazette have to settle for place among the Arsenal substitutes this afternoon.
As for Burnley, Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes once again start up front with Dwight McNeil and Ashley Westwood lining-up in midfield for the hosts.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Burnley
Pope, Lowton, Taylor, Mee, Tarkowski, Brownhill, Gudmundsson, Westwood, McNeil, Barnes, Wood
Subs: Collins, Lennon, Cornet, Hennessey, Bardsley, Vydra, Pieters, Cork, Rodriguez
Arsenal
Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Saka, Pepe, Aubameyang
Subs: Leno, Lacazette, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Cedric, Tavares, Mari, Lokonga, Martinelli.
Other News
-
Chelsea/ 34 mins ago
Key man returns as Tuchel makes 3 changes | Expected Chelsea line-up vs Tottenham
Chelsea travel to North London to take on Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon. Here is...
-
Man Utd Match Centre/ 54 mins ago
West Ham vs Man Utd Preview | Confirmed Team News | Expected Line-ups | Prediction
Manchester United take on West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Here...