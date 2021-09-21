[Teams] Norwich vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups as teen duo make debuts for Reds

Liverpool take on Norwich City at Carrow Road in the third round of the Carabao Cup tonight.

Jurgen Klopp has made wholesale changes from the side that beat Crystal Palace at the weekend with several big hitters rested. Caoimhín Kelleher comes in for Alisson Becker in goal with Adrian named on the bench while highly-rated youngster Conor Bradley gets a start for Liverpool at right-back.

Trent Alexander-Arnold isn’t risked due to illness while James Milner is rested. Ibrahima Konate keeps his place in the middle of defence with Joe Gomez coming in for Virgil van Dijk. Kostas Tsimikas starts once again at left-back with Andrew Robertson named among the Liverpool substitutes this evening.

Fabinho and Jordan Henderson are rested while Thiago Alcantara is ruled out through injury. Naby Keita is therefore recalled to start in midfield alongside Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones is given another chance to impress in the middle of the park.

Liverpool have rested their big guns in attack with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane given the night off. Diogo Jota is named on the bench while Roberto Firmino is still working his way back to full fitness.

Divock Origi comes in to lead the line up front for Liverpool and Takumi Minamino gets a chance to show what he can do against Norwich. Klopp has handed 16-year-old wonderkid Kaide Gordan a start in attack so fans will be keen to see how the teenager gets on in the first team.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Norwich

Gunn, Gibson, Hanley, Omobamidele, Mumba, Rupp, Giannoulis, Lees-Melou, Gilmour, Tzolis, Idah.

Subs: Krul, Dowell, Kabak, Raschica, Sorensen, Williams, Pukki

Liverpool

Kelleher, Bradley, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Keita, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Gordon, Minamino, Origi.

Subs: Adrian, Henderson, Jota, Robertson, Phillips, Morton, Balagizi.