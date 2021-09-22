Live TV fixtures: Liverpool vs Arsenal & Chelsea vs Man Utd among games rescheduled

The Premier League have announced on PremierLeague.com the latest batch of games rescheduled in November after being selected for broadcast on live TV.

Wolves will kick things off when they entertain Everton at Molineux Stadium on Monday November 1st with that match now being shown live on Sky Sports before Southampton play host to Aston Villa the following Friday.

We then have a huge game to look forward to as Manchester United welcome local rivals Manchester City to Old Trafford on Saturday 6th. The Manchester derby will be shown live on Sky Sports in the 12.30pm slot.

Arsenal are then in front of the Sky Sports camera’s when they welcome Watford to the Emirates on Sunday 7th, kick off 2pm, before West Ham entertain Liverpool at the Olympic Stadium at 4.30pm.

The Merseysiders are back on Sky Sports later that month after the November international break when they welcome Arsenal to Anfield on Saturday 20th, kick off 5.30pm. Earlier in the day, Leicester City play host to Chelsea at 12.30on on BT Sports.

On Sunday 21st, Manchester City take on Everton at 2pm while Tottenham welcome Leeds United to North London at 4.30pm with both games being broadcast live on Sky Sports.

The following week, Arsenal take on Newcastle United on Saturday 27th, kicking off at 12.30pm on BT Sport, before Brighton play Leeds in the 5.30pm slot.

There is another huge game to end the month with Chelsea entertaining Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday 28th at 4.30pm on Sky Sports.

Here is confirmation of all the rescheduled games in November:

Monday 1 November

20:00 Wolves v Everton (Sky Sports)

Friday 5 November

20:00 Southampton v Aston Villa (Sky Sports)

Saturday 6 November

12:30 Man Utd v Man City (Sky Sports)

17:30 Brighton v Newcastle (BT Sport)

Sunday 7 November

14:00 Arsenal v Watford (Sky Sports)

14:00 Everton v Spurs

14:00 Leeds v Leicester

16:30 West Ham v Liverpool (Sky Sports)

Saturday 20 November

12:30 Leicester v Chelsea (BT Sport)

17:30 Liverpool v Arsenal (Sky Sports)

Sunday 21 November

14:00 Man City v Everton (Sky Sports)

16:30 Spurs v Leeds (Sky Sports)

Saturday 27 November

12:30 Arsenal v Newcastle (BT Sport)

17:30 Brighton v Leeds (Sky Sports)

Sunday 28 November

14:00 Brentford v Everton (Sky Sports)

14:00 Burnley v Spurs

14:00 Leicester v Watford

14:00 Man City v West Ham

16:30 Chelsea v Man Utd (Sky Sports)