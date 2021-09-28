[Teams] Porto vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups for Champions League clash

Liverpool are in Portugal to take on Porto at the Estádio do Dragão in the group stages of the Champions League this evening.

Jurgen Klopp has been forced into one change as he’s without Trent Alexander-Arnold for the game with the full-back ruled out with a groin injury. James Milner is the man to come in and deputise for Alexander-Arnold at right-back.

Joel Matip keeps his place alongside Virgil van Dijk in the middle of the Liverpool defence so Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate have to settle for places among the substitutes. Andrew Robertson once again starts at left-back while Alisson Becker retains the gloves in goal.

Liverpool once again line-up with Fabinho in the holding role and Curtis Jones keeps his place in midfield after scoring during the 3-3 draw with Brentford at the weekend. Jordan Henderson also starts for the Reds so the likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have to make-do with places on the bench.

There is no change up front so Diogo Jota is once again supported by Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in Liverpool’s attack. Therefore, Roberto Firmino and Takumi Minamino are named among the subs this evening.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Porto

Diogo Costa; Corona, Pepe, Marcano, Zaidu; Sérgio Oliveira, Uribe, Otávio, Luis Díaz; Taremi, Toni Martínez.

Subs: Cardoso, Conceicao, Costa, Evanilson, Grujic, Mario, Manafa, Marchesin, Pepe, Vieira, Vitinha, Wendell

Liverpool

Alisson; Milner, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Jones; Salah, Jota, Mane.

Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Konate, Keita, Firmino, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Tsimikas, Origi, Phillips, Williams.