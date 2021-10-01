Man Utd team news update: Key man returns but 4 players could miss Everton clash

Manchester United get back to Premier League action when they take on Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday lunchtime.

Ahead of the game, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference today and he’s provided a full team news and injury update which included the latest on a number of first team players.

Let’s start with the good news and Aaron Wan-Bissaka is back in contention after missing Man Utd’s dramatic 2-1 win over Villarreal in the Champions League on Wednesday night due to suspension so he should return at right-back.

United didn’t pick up any fresh injury concerns in midweek but it remains to be seen whether Luke Shaw will be available tomorrow after missing the Villarreal game due to a combination of illness and injury.

Shaw is now feeling better but is still feeling the effects of a shoulder injury so Solskjaer says the left-back will need to be assessed before a final decision is made over his availability to face Everton.

Marcus Rashford has been back in full training this week after stepping-up his recovery from shoulder surgery but the Everton game will still come too soon for the attacker with Solskjaer hoping he’s ready after the upcoming international break.

Manchester United will continue to be without the services of Harry Maguire this weekend as he’s still recovering from a calf issue while Amad Traore is also still on the sidelines with a thigh problem so Solskjaer will be without four players if Shaw is ruled out.

Solskjaer told ManUtd.com:

“Luke feels better in himself. He’s been ill but he’s still got the shoulder injury,” “We’ve got to make a decision on him. Marcus trained fully for the first time today with contact. There were a few tackles flying in on him and he seemed okay, which was nice to see.” “Marcus is fit, he’s worked really hard, but he’s not had any contact [until now]. If his shoulder can take the contact now, he should be ready after the internationals.” “Harry is still out and Amad is still out. We didn’t lose anyone on Wednesday night,”

Manchester United head into the weekend action sitting fourth in the table – level on points with Everton – following last week’s defeat to Aston Villa so Solskjaer will be keen to get back to winning ways in the Premier League tomorrow.