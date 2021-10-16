[Teams] Watford vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups from Vicarage Road

Liverpool get back to Premier League action after the international break when they take on Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday lunchtime.

Jurgen Klopp is without number one goalkeeper Alisson Becker due to his involvement in Brazil’s World Cup qualifying win over Uruguay in the early hours of Friday morning. Therefore, Caoimhín Kelleher starts for Liverpool in goal this afternoon.

However, Trent Alexander-Arnold is passed fit to return at right-back after recovering from a calf injury while Andrew Robertson continues at left-back. Joel Matip keeps his place alongside Virgil van Dijk so Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate have to settle for places among the Liverpool substitutes.

Fabinho is also absent after featuring for Brazil so James Milner moves into midfield alongside Jordan Henderson. Curtis Jones is ruled out after picking up a knock while away with the England U21’s last week so Naby Keita starts in midfield.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane keep their places in the Liverpool attack while Roberto Firmino leads the line up front. Diogo Jota is fit despite being sent home early from the Portuguese squad with a muscle issue but he has to settle for a place among the subs.

As for Watford, Danny Rose starts in Claudio Ranieri’s first game in charge while Moussa Sissoko is picked to start in midfield.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Watford

Foster, Rose, Masina, Cathcart, Ekong, Sissoko, Femenia, Kucka, Sarr, Dennis, Hernandez.

Subs: Louza, Bachmann, Fletcher, Gosling, Ngakia, Cleverley, Sema, Tufan, João Pedro

Liverpool

Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Keita, Milner, Mane, Salah, Firmino.

Subs: Adrian, Konate, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Jota, Tsimikas, Origi, N Williams