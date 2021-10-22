Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool injury boost but key player ruled out

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided an injury update on two players ahead of the Premier League clash at Manchester United on Sunday.

The Reds have picked up momentum with back-to-back victories in all competitions. They registered a 3-2 triumph over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League in midweek.

For both of those games, Curtis Jones was sidelined with a groin injury. He has returned to training ahead of the much-anticipated encounter against Man Utd.

However, the Merseyside outfit will continue to be without Thiago Alcantara, who is still continuing his recovery from a calf problem sustained last month.

Klopp said via Liverpoolfc.com: “Just what’s clear is that Curtis will train today with us the full session, that’s the plan. And Thiago not. So, these are the two things I know for the moment.”

The Reds head coach did not provide a timescale for Alcantara’s return, but hinted that he may not return to action until after the next international break.

Liverpool are currently one point behind Chelsea for the top spot in the Premier League, but the latter have a favourable fixture against bottom-placed Norwich City.

The Reds need to win to maintain the slender gap, and it may not be straightforward for them on Sunday.

They have had the edge over Man Utd in the league games, and have not lost to them since 2018.

However, there have been three draws in the process, two of which have been at Old Trafford.

It has not been a happy hunting ground for them with just one victory over the past six years.

That came via a 4-2 triumph in May where Dean Henderson was between the sticks for Man Utd.

They will now come up against an in-form David de Gea, who has won precious points for the hosts.

The Spain international has looked the player of old, and has barely put a foot wrong this campaign.