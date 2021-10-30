[Teams] Leicester vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from the King Power

Arsenal will be looking to close-in on fourth place with a win when they take on Leicester City at the King Power Stadium this afternoon, kick off 12.30pm.

Mikel Arteta has made plenty of changes from the side that beat Leeds United in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night with Aaron Ramsdale recalled between the sticks. Bernd Leno drops to the bench despite keeping a clean sheet in midweek.

Takehiro Tomiyasu comes in at right-back with Cedric Soares dropping out while Gabriel starts in defence after being given a breather last time out. Ben White is passed fit to start after overcoming a sickness bug so he lines-up alongside Gabriel.

However, Kieran Tierney is not yet ready to return from a knock that’s kept him out of Arsenal’s last two games so Nuno Tavares comes in for Sead Kolasinac at left-back this afternoon.

Thomas Partey is recalled to start in midfield while Albert Sambi Lokonga also comes back into the Arsenal side in the middle of the park so Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Mohamed Elneny drop out.

Lacazette starts

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leads the line up front for the Gunners this afternoon meaning Eddie Nketiah makes way despite scoring against Leeds. Alexandre Lacazette starts in attack for Arsenal along with Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka so Nicolas Pepe, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli have to settle for places on the bench.

Jamie Vardy is fit to lead the line up front for Leicester so he’ll be looking to continue his excellent goal-scoring record against Arsenal. James Maddison also starts for the hosts this afternoon.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Leicester

Schmeichel, Thomas, Amartey, Soyuncu, Evans, Castagne, Soumare, Tielemans, Maddison, Iheanacho, Vardy.

Subs: Ward, Bertrand, Vestergaard, Ndidi, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Lookman, Barnes, Daka.

Arsenal

Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tavares, Lokonga, Partey, Saka, Smith Rowe, Lacazette, Aubameyang.

Subs: Leno, Odegaard, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Soares, Pepe, Elneny, Kolasinac, Martinelli.