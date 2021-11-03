Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid preview | Team news | Expected line-ups | How to watch

Liverpool take on Atletico Madrid in the group stages of the Champions League at Anfield tonight knowing victory would book their place in the knockout stages.

The Reds head into the game off the back of a frustrating 2-2 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend which has left them trailing Premier League leaders Chelsea by three points after 10 games.

However, Jurgen Klopp’s side will be fully focussed on European matters this evening as they welcome Atletico Madrid to Anfield looking for a win that would secure safe passage to the next stage of the competition.

After coming away with a 3-2 victory from Madrid last month, Liverpool sit five points clear at the top of Group B after winning their first three games so another victory tonight would book their place in the knockouts.

However, Diego Simeone will be out to avenge that defeat in Spain two weeks ago and Atletico Madrid can boost their own hopes of making it out of the group stages if they can secure a positive result on Merseyside this evening.

Team news

Liverpool have been dealt a blow with the news that Naby Keita has been ruled out after picking up a hamstring injury during the draw with Brighton at the weekend.

James Milner is also still missing for the Reds as he’s out with a thigh problem while youngster Harvey Elliott is still working his way back from a serious ankle injury.

However, Klopp will be able to call upon the services of Fabinho again as he’s recovered from a knee injury that’s kept him out recently. Thiago Alcantara is also back in contention after overcoming a calf issue and the duo could come straight into the Liverpool line-up tonight.

Atletico Madrid will be without influential striker Antoinne Greizmann after he was sent off in the previous meeting and Stefan Savic is also out due to suspension.

Marcos Llorente and Thomas Lemar are missing due to injury issues so Simeone is without some key men tonight.

Expected line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Jones, Henderson; Salah, Jota, Mane

Atletico: Oblak; Felipe, Gimenez, Hermoso; Trippier, De Paul, Koke, Carrasco; Felix, Suarez, Correa

How to watch

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2, kick-off 8pm, and will be available to all those who have a paid subscription. The match can also be accessed via a live steam on the BT Sport app.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Atletico Madrid