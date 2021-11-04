Jurgen Klopp heaps praise on ‘outstanding’ Liverpool star after Atletico Madrid win

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on Trent Alexander-Arnold following his standout performance against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

The Reds hosted the Spanish champions at Anfield last night. They started the game on the front foot, opening the scoring through Diogo Jota after just 13 minutes on the clock.

Alexander-Arnold put the ball on the plate for the Portuguese with an inch-perfect cross from the right flank.

Eight minutes later, the Reds graduate bagged his second assist for Sadio Mane. His cross-come-shot was perfectly met by the forward with a first-time left-footed finish.

The Reds were handed a man advantage after Felipe was sent off in the 36th minute, but they failed to capitalise with several clear-cut chances squandered thereafter.

It was still a comfortable 2-0 win in the end. Klopp was impressed with Alexander-Arnold’s showing and hailed his ‘outstanding’ awareness in the lead-up to both goals.

He said via Liverpoolfc.com:

“He’s a good player obviously and he has a pretty impressive right foot and his awareness is outstanding. When he’s on top of his game, he’s outstanding, that’s how it is.”

Alexander-Arnold is one of the best attacking right-backs in the country, and he has been in excellent form this season with six assists from just 11 games across all competitions.

His defensive work has led to criticism from some fans, but he was solid against Atletico last night with three tackles, two interceptions while winning three ground duels.

He had a comfortable game with Atletico down to 10 men, but could have a testing challenge on his hands when the Reds make the trip to London to face West Ham United this weekend.

The 23-year-old has been victorious in his previous six league appearances against the Hammers. His matchup with either Said Benrahma or Pablo Fornals will be intriguing to watch.

The Reds recently dropped three points adrift of leaders Chelsea after squandering a two-goal lead against Brighton & Hove Albion (2-2 draw). They can’t afford another setback before the international break.