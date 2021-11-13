Chelsea fans react to Reece James’ England performance vs Albania

A selection of Chelsea fans heaped praise on Reece James for his impressive performance for England against Albania on Friday night.

The Three Lions registered a comfortable 5-0 triumph in the World Cup qualifier. Harry Kane was the pick of the players with the third hat-trick of his career.

James played a big part in the first goal. He delivered a sublime cross from a free-kick, putting the ball on the plate for Harry Maguire to head from close range.

The right wing-back continued to excel for Three Lions. He won eight of the 10 duels attempted. He also registered four take-ons alongside two tackles.

Some Blues fans on Twitter were delighted with his showing, and here are a few reactions.

Everyone realizing how much better reece james is than others after actually watching him play for England. Before was just fluke opinions without ever watching him play. — MANK (@CFC_MANK) November 12, 2021

Reece James’ first half by numbers vs. Albania: 96% pass accuracy

42 touches

7 duels won

5 take-ons attempted

4 take-ons completed

3 crosses

2 tackles

2 chances created

1 assist He’s been superb. 👏#InternationalWatch | #CFC pic.twitter.com/T4iHWSPbRj — 𝘾𝙝𝙚𝙡𝙨𝙚𝙖 𝙎𝙩𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙢 𝙏𝙑🌐 (@ChelseaStreamTv) November 12, 2021

Reece James by numbers tonight : 95% pass accuracy

2 key passes

1 assist

4/5 dribbles completed

9/10 duels won

2 tackles

0 times dribbled past 9 G/A already, form of his life 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/L5CYCNqZRt — Pys (@CFCPys) November 12, 2021

When are we going to start the conversation of Reece James being the best full back in the world? — Daniel ⭐⭐ (@Cfc_Dan4) November 12, 2021

Reece James is absolutely the most improved player in the world and I am not even exaggerating it. #CFC #Chelsea pic.twitter.com/ig3XFVSaMa — Everything Chelsea™ (@news__cfc) November 12, 2021

Reece James is having a show tonight, he whips in the crosses so effortlessly. Clearly deserves a goal to his name. He's that good #englandalbania #cfc — sai mike (@DornMike5) November 12, 2021

James has been in the form of his life this term. He has bagged four goals and four assists for the Blues, and has now carried over his form to the international stage.

There has been a regular debate over who should start between Trent Alexander-Arnold and James, but the latter probably gets the nod as he is more assured defensively.

James had a tough 2020/21 campaign at club level where his crosses into the box were not capitalised. There has been a drastic change in fortunes this season with four assists.

The £58,000-a-week star was substituted in the 77th minute last night after a nasty head collision with John Stones moments earlier. He did not appear concussed.

James is still likely to be on the bench against San Marino. The Three Lions have not mathematically booked their World Cup berth, but it should be a formality next week.

With one game left in Group I, they are three points ahead of second-placed Poland with a six-goal advantage on goal difference. There should be wholesale changes on Monday.

Emile Smith Rowe was handed his senior Three Lions debut in the 76th minute. He could be one of those who could secure a starting spot at the San Marino Stadium.