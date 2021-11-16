Andrew Robertson hands Liverpool injury blow ahead of Arsenal game

Liverpool have been dealt a fresh injury scare ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Arsenal after Andrew Robertson limped off during Scotland’s win over Denmark last night.

Robertson captained Scotland as they beat the Danes 2-0 at Hampden Park to ensure they’ll be seeded in their crucial World Cup play-off early next year having finished second in Group F.

However, the left-back failed to complete the full ninety minutes on Monday night as Robertson was replaced by Nottingham Forest star Scott McKenna in the 79th minute after pulling up with a hamstring issue.

Robertson will now return to Melwood to have the issue assessed by Liverpool’s medical team but Jurgen Klopp faces an anxious wait to discover the extent of the injury as he prepares for the visit of Arsenal to Anfield on Saturday evening.

The 27-year-old full-back must now be considered a major doubt for that game as Liverpool won’t want to risk aggravating the injury further by rushing him back so Kostas Tsimikas is on stand-by to fill-in at left-back.

Robertson is the third key Liverpool player to pick up a knock during the international break so the injuries are starting to pile up for Klopp ahead of a busy run of fixtures.

Sadio Mane was forced off during Senegal’s draw at Togo last Thursday after suffering a rib injury in the first half and the winger will now need to be checked over by the Liverpool medical team ahead of Saturday’s clash with Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Jordan Henderson has also emerged as a doubt for the visit of the Gunners this weekend after he withdrew from the England squad after picking up an unspecified injury issue.

The Reds captain has returned to Merseyside to have the injury further assessed but England boss Gareth Southgate described the issue as a ‘small injury’ so Klopp will be hoping it’s nothing serious.

The German coach is certain to be without Roberto Firmino on Saturday as he’s out with a thigh injury while Harvey Elliott will also miss the Arsenal game as he continues his rehabilitation from a serious ankle injury.

James Milner, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and Joe Gomez all face fitness tests ahead of this weekend’s game having been on the sidelines before the international break so Liverpool have plenty of injury issues ahead of the visit of Arsenal to Anfield.