Thomas Partey fit to start | Expected Arsenal line-up vs Liverpool

Arsenal take on Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday evening. Here is the team Gooner Mac thinks Mikel Arteta will select:

Goalkeeper: Aaron Ramsdale has enjoyed a superb start to life in north London and he’ll be looking to continue his excellent form against Liverpool this weekend. Bernd Leno will have to settle for a place on the bench.

Defence: Arsenal have been handed a major boost as Kieran Tierney is back in contention after he made his return from injury with Scotland during the international break. Nuno Tavares has filled-in well at left-back but Arteta is likely to opt for the experience of Tierney at Anfield.

Gabriel and Ben White will keep their places as they continue to build an impressive partnership in the middle of Arsenal’s defence while Takehiro Tomiyasu will start once again at right-back.

Midfield: Arsenal have been handed a major boost as Thomas Partey has been declared fit and available for selection to face Liverpool this weekend after recovering from a groin injury.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles will be the man to make way for Partey despite impressing against Watford last time out as Albert Sambi Lokonga should keep his place. Arsenal will continue to be without Granit Xhaka as he’s been ruled out for the rest of the year with a knee ligament injury.

Alexandre Lacazette has been playing well in the No.10 role in recent weeks but Martin Odegaard is pushing for a recall and Arteta may opt for a more defensive player against Liverpool rather than go with two strikers again.

Attack: Emile Smith Rowe continued his excellent form by scoring and grabbing an assist on his England debut on Monday so he’ll be in confident mood at Anfield on Saturday evening.

Bukayo Saka was also superb for his country and he’s expected to keep his place in the Arsenal attack this weekend so the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Nicolas Pepe will have to settle for places on the bench.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave Arsenal an injury scare after he was sent home early from Gabon duty due to an unspecified knock but the striker has trained at London Colney this week and is fit to start up front against Liverpool.

Here is how I think we’ll see Arsenal line-up: