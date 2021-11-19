Man Utd team news: Rashford and Shaw could be fit for Watford trip

Premier League football returns this weekend as Manchester United travel to Vicarage Road to take on Watford on Saturday afternoon.

Ahead of the game, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference this afternoon and he’s provided a team news and injury update.

Marcus Rashford was unable to represent England during the international break while Luke Shaw was also ruled out for Gareth Southgate’s squad for their World Cup qualifiers after suffering concussion during Man Utd’s defeat to Man City two weeks ago.

Scott McTominay did link up with the Scotland squad but was ruled out of their World Cup qualifiers due to a throat infection. Solskjaer suggested to reporters today that the trio will be assessed ahead of Saturday’s trip to Watford but says this week has been ‘really positive’ which may be an indication they are on the road to recovery.

One player who’s certain to miss the clash at Vicarage Road is Paul Pogba as the midfielder has been sent to Dubai while he recovers from a thigh injury that he sustained while away with the France squad last week.

Raphael Varane is also missing for Manchester United as he continues to work his way back to full fitness from a thigh problem while Edinson Cavani remains a doubt to face Watford due to a tendon injury.

Solskjaer told ManUtd.com:

“I’ve got to say this week has been really positive. Of course, there are a couple of doubts with illnesses and small niggles. “Paul is out still for a while, Raphael is out for a while still. Apart from that, players will be coming back, call it in the near future. Some this weekend and some during the week. But that’s the same for every team that misses players.”

While Solskjaer gave very little away at his press conference, according to ManUtd.com, Solskjaer gave a separate interview to MUTV’s Stewart Gardner where he suggested that Shaw, McTominay and Rashford have all been in training this week so the trio could be involved against Watford tomorrow.

Man Utd head to Vicarage Road sitting sixth in the Premier League table following their derby defeat to City so Solskjaer will be looking to get back to winning ways against Watford.