Liverpool vs Porto: Confirmed line-ups – Salah and Mane both start

Liverpool take on Porto at Anfield tonight knowing they have already progressed from the group stages of the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp has made four changes from the side that beat Arsenal in the Premier League last time out with Neco Williams coming in to start at right-back as Trent Alexander-Arnold is rested. Kostas Tsimikas keeps his place at left-back as Andrew Robertson is only named on the bench after recovering from a knock.

Liverpool have made a change in the middle of defence with Ibrahima Konate recalled to line-up alongside Joel Matip. Virgil van Dijk is the man to make way as he’s given a well earned breather. Nat Phillips joins van Dijk among the substitutes this evening.

Alisson Becker starts once again between the sticks for Liverpool but Fabinho is rested which means teenager Tyler Morton is handed his full debut after impressing off the bench at the weekend. Thiago Alcantara and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain keep their places in midfield so Jordan Henderson must settle for a place on the bench as Klopp continues to ease his captain back into action.

Perhaps surprisingly, both Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah start in this ‘dead rubber’ so Klopp will be praying neither of his star attackers pick up an injury issue tonight. Takumi Minamino is recalled to start for the Reds with Diogo Jota the man to drop out.

Roberto Firmino remains on the sidelines with a thigh injury while Naby Keita still isn’t fit to make his return but James Milner is back in the squad after recovering from a hamstring strain.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Liverpool

Alisson; Williams, Konate, Matip, Tsimikas; Morton, Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Mane, Salah, Minamino.

Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Fabinho, Van Dijk, Milner, Henderson, Jota, Robertson, Origi, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold.

Porto

Costa; Mario, Pepe, Mbemba, Zaidu; Otavio, Uribe, Oliveira, Diaz; Taremi, Evanilson

Subs: Marchesin, Cardoso, Conceicao, Eduardo Pepe, Grujic, Corona, Manafa, Vitinha, Wendell, Bruno Costa, Martinez, Vieira.