Thomas Tuchel says it is up to Andreas Christensen to renew his Chelsea contract

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has said that he has no good news regarding the contract situation of Andreas Christensen.

The Denmark international will enter the final six months of his deal in January, and he is free to negotiate a pre-contract with a foreign club.

The Blues are keen to avoid the prospect, but they have yet to finalise a renewal with the central defender.

Speaking in yesterday’s press conference, Tuchel said that there is still an impasse in contract talks, and it is up to Christensen to commit his future.

He said via Goal: “I have no good news. We are waiting since a long time now for confirmation. It is on Andreas to act how he acts on the pitch, he needs to act now off the pitch, and walk the talk because he tells us that he loves Chelsea, he tells us that he wants to stay and be a big part, because he is a big part of a big club.”

“I think he is a perfect fit and I think that he is not done yet here. His career here is, by far, not finished, [he] can still develop and be big, big player, but like I said, it’s on him, it’s on him. We want the commitment and, hopefully, we get it.”

Earlier last month, Tuchel hinted that the club were close to agreeing an extension for the centre-back, and there could be good news in a few days.

However, nothing has materialised since. It appears that Christensen has not changed his stance. The defender is reportedly eyeing a three-year contract.

The hierarchy are adamant over their five-year proposal, and the contract stand-off may continue with neither party willing to change their current position.

While a three-year deal would suit Christensen, there are fears that the 25-year-old could be using the club as a stepping stone to join another elite European side.

The west London giants are right to stand firm on their present offer. It won’t be a surprise if the Dane heads through the exit door on a free transfer next summer.

The £31.5m-rated star has been a regular on the bench in recent games with Trevoh Chalobah getting the nod. His contract status could be a reason behind his drop.

Nevertheless, Chalobah has had an outstanding breakthrough season. He has started the last three outings, and could continue in the back three against Watford today.