Man Utd vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups

Manchester United take on Arsenal at Old Trafford tonight with both teams looking for a win to boost their top four hopes.

Michael Carrick has recalled Cristiano Ronaldo with the Portuguese superstar starting up front this evening. Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford support Ronaldo in attack with Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial on the bench.

Scott McTominay and Fred keep their places in midfield so Nemanja Matic is the man to drop out while Bruno Fernandes keeps his place in the attacking midfield role. Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw both miss the game due to injuries so Diogo Dalot and Alex Telles start in the full-back positions for Manchester United.

Harry Maguire returns after completing his one-game suspension. The England international replaces Eric Bailly in defence as Victor Lindelof keeps his place. David De Gea once again keeps goal for the hosts.

Mikel Arteta has been forced into a change in attack for Arsenal as Bukayo Saka is only deemed fit enough for a place on the bench after being forced off with a muscle issue during the win over Newcastle at the weekend. Gabriel Martinelli is the man to come in after scoring off the bench on Saturday.

Mohamed Elneny is handed a rare start as he lines-up alongside Thomas Partey in midfield. Albert Sambi Lokonga drops to the bench for the Gunners. Martin Odegaard keeps his place in the attacking midfield role so Alexandre Lacazette remains on the bench.

Tavares keeps place

There are no changes in defence so Nuno Tavares keeps his place ahead of Kieran Tierney. Takehiro Tomiyasu start at right-back once again while Ben White continues alongside Gabriel in the middle of the back four.

Emile Smith Rowe supports Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the Arsenal attack so Nicolas Pepe and Eddie Nketiah have to settle for places among the substitutes at Old Trafford.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles, McTominay, Fred, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford, Ronaldo.

Subs: Henderson, Bailly, Jones, Mata, Martial, Greenwood, Lingard, Diallo, Van de Beek.

Arsenal

Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tavares; Elneny, Partey; Martinelli, Ødegaard, Smith Rowe; Aubameyang.

Subs: Okonkwo, Tierney, Saka, Lacazette, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Pépé, Lokonga, Nketiah.