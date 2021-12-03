Arsenal fans unimpressed with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s performance vs Man Utd

Some Arsenal fans on Twitter were left frustrated with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s performance against Manchester United yesterday.

The Gunners had the chance to break into the top four of the Premier League, but failed to do so after a disappointing 3-2 loss at Old Trafford.

Aubameyang has been out of form in recent weeks, and could not change his fortunes against the Red Devils as he failed to find the back of the net again.

The Gunners captain was barely a threat leading the line. There were chances created for him, but he looked far from his best with his decision-making.

He could have opened the scoring in the 10th minute, but could not produce the power in his shot. His attempt was comfortably saved by David de Gea.

At 2-2, Gabriel Martinelli led a superb counter-attack from his own half before laying a pass for Aubameyang, who should have been more decisive.

The 32-year-old could have slid in a pass for Nuno Tavares, but decided to shoot instead from a tight angle. De Gea punched his shot away with relative ease.

It was another forgettable outing for the skipper, who was ineffective despite registering four shots on target.

Hence, it is not a surprise that some fans want him dropped, and here are a few reactions on Twitter.

Aubameyang doesn’t deserve to start anymore. — Max. ✍🏼 (@AFCMax9) December 2, 2021

Aubameyang is going to cost us so many points this season if he keeps his place in the side. He's so so finished — Gally ™ (@AFCGally) December 2, 2021

It’s time for Aubameyang to go it really is — AFC max (@afcmax22) December 2, 2021

When Aubameyang signed the 3 year contract, we all feared that he was going to pull an Ozil on us. Guess what? He pulled an Ozil on us — Seun (@Seun_AFC) December 3, 2021

Yeah I'm done with Aubameyang. Offside but that was another shocker. — SamW (@SamW_AFC) December 2, 2021

How many games does @Auba need to actually do something on the pitch!! Drop him, he's not good enough at the moment, we've got better players on the bench that actually put a shift in. #MUNARS — Oli Paul (@OliPaul4) December 2, 2021

I’ve been crying for him to be dropped but I know that’s not going to happen. Against Everton,we might lose or drop points and the difference will be Aubameyang. — ODIRA (@Odyboyy) December 2, 2021

Aubameyang signed a new long-term deal on lucrative wages last year, and he has since struggled to live up to the expectations. He bagged just 10 league goals last term.

He has likewise struggled this season with four goals from 12 top-flight appearances. The £22.5m star appears short of confidence, and may need to be dropped against Everton.

Martinelli produced another top display yesterday with an assist. He previously scored with a stunning volley against Newcastle United coming off the bench. He could be entrusted to lead the line.

Despite yesterday’s loss, the Gunners remain one point adrift of the Champions League places. They could drop up to eighth on the table before Monday’s visit to Goodison Park.