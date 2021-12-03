Man Utd fans praise Jadon Sancho’s performance against Arsenal

Some Manchester United fans on Twitter were delighted with Jadon Sancho’s display during the 3-2 comeback win over Arsenal in the Premier League.

The Red Devils made a disappointing start to the game last night, conceding in controversial fashion after just 13 minutes on the clock.

However, they made amends with the equaliser before the interval. Sancho created the chance for Fred, who assisted Bruno Fernandes.

Cristiano Ronaldo put United 2-1 ahead in the 52nd minute from a counter-attack, but Martin Odegaard levelled the scores moments later.

The game appeared fairly balanced. It was eventually decided by a penalty scored by Ronaldo in the 70th minute. Sancho played his part.

The Englishman delivered a delightful ball for Fred in the box. This led to the spotkick after Martin Odegaard blatantly fouled the midfielder.

Following the 3-2 win, Some United fans were impressed with Sancho, who appears to be finding form after a poor start to his debut campaign.

Jadon Sancho probably the only mf in our club who can actually dribble dribble the ball. What a Rolls Royce of a footballer we got our hands on man.🙏🏻😩 #mufc — Ro  (@UtdRoo) December 3, 2021

Brilliant performance by @ManUtd against Arsenal. Sancho really left his heart out on the pitch and a brace from Ronaldo to win the match. A fantastic showing by the lads. #MUFC #RedDevils — El Oso (@DavidTheDZA) December 3, 2021

Sancho is getting better every game very happy for him #ManchesterUnited #sancho #MUFC — Josh Lennon (@JoshLennon14) December 3, 2021

Sancho has totally hit form. Dalot and Telles to stay in the team v Palace for me. Both did well tonight #mufc — Ashley Jonsson (@NaughtyMonster1) December 2, 2021

Sancho has shown glimpses of his quality over the past few matches. The 21-year-old was one of the standout performers in the disappointing 4-1 loss at Watford last month.

He has since carried on with key goal contributions. He bagged his maiden United goal against Villarreal before netting his debut Premier League goal in the 1-1 draw at Chelsea.

Sancho was far from his best yesterday, but was still effective with his distribution, creating two key chances that contributed to United returning to winning ways in the league.

After yesterday’s hard-fought win, United find themselves within three points of the Champions League places.

They may not break into the top four this weekend, but have a good chance of closing the gap further when they entertain Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

Michael Carrick made the shock decision to leave after his temporary stint as manager ended yesterday.

United will be under interim charge of Ralf Rangnick for the rest of the campaign. The German has been granted a work permit, and will meet the players today.