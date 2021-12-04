Man Utd vs Palace preview, team news, line-ups, how to stream, prediction

Ralf Rangnick will take charge of his first match as interim manager when Manchester United take on Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

Rangnick’s arrival was delayed due to work permit issues but he’s now been given the green light to begin his new role and will be desperate to get off to a positive start with a win tomorrow.

Michael Carrick signed-off with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Arsenal on Thursday night with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring twice as Man Utd came from behind following a bizarre opening goal.

However, despite the win over the Gunners, Manchester United still sit eighth in the Premier League table and six points adrift of the top four so they’ll be keen to cut that gap with victory over Palace.

The Eagles head to Old Trafford also in desperate need of a win as they’ve picked up just one point from their last three games and are 12th in the table so Patrick Vieira will be hoping to get one over his old foes.

Team news

Man Utd will need to assess Ronaldo as he’s reportedly a doubt after hurting his knee during the win over Arsenal but the Portuguese forward is tipped to recover in time to start tomorrow.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is also expected to feature after recovering from a hand injury that kept him out in midweek but Alex Telles should continue at left-back with Luke Shaw still out following two head injuries last month.

Paul Pogba and Raphael Varane are still out with thigh injuries while Edinson Cavani is struggling with a tendon issue. Rangnick could give Donny van de Beek a chance to impress in midfield.

As for Crystal Palace, they’ll be without Joel Ward due to suspension while James McArthur and Nathan Ferguson remain on the sidelines. Joachim Anderson will need to be assessed after missing the last two games with a hamstring injury.

Expected line-ups

Man Utd: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles; Fred, Van de Beek; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo.

Palace: Guaita; Tomkins, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Gallagher, Milivojevic, Kouyate; Ayew, Benteke, Zaha

How to watch/stream

Manchester United versus Crystal Palace has not been selected for live broadcast so those unable to attend the game will need to wait to watch highlights on Sunday evening.

However, some fans may opt to watch the game live on a dodgy stream that can be found online. There are always plenty of stream options floating around on social media – but obviously we can’t condone that sort of thing!

Predicted score

Man Utd 2-1 Palace: United failed to win either of their league games against Palace last season and the Londoners have won each of their last two Premier League trips to Old Trafford so that should give Vieira some confidence.

However, Man Utd have improved since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer left and have picked up impressive results against Chelsea and Arsenal in recent games. Rangnick hasn’t had enough time to work on his own system yet but United should still have too much quality for Palace on home soil. Especially if Ronaldo is in the mood.