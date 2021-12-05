Chelsea fans praise Thiago Silva’s display despite West Ham defeat

A section of Chelsea fans on Twitter were impressed with Thiago Silva despite the club’s 3-2 Premier League defeat to West Ham United.

The Blues had the chance to maintain their top spot on the table, but failed to do so after a surprise loss to the Hammers on Saturday.

Despite the result, there were a few positives to take forward. Mason Mount continued his recent good form with two goal contributions.

The England international bagged a goal and an assist against Watford recently, and replicated the same against the Hammers yesterday.

He put the Blues 2-1 ahead before the interval with a sublime volley from a cross-field ball from Hakim Ziyech. It could be one of the goal of the season contenders.

Mount has received plenty of praise for his showing in the derby, but there has also been appreciation from some fans after another terrific display from Silva.

Silva has shown no signs of slowing down despite being 37. The Brazil international opened the scoring yesterday with a headed goal in the 28th minute.

Just moments later, the centre-back came to the Blues’ rescue with a superb clearance off the line.

However, his efforts went in vain as the Blues suffered a derby defeat. Some of the club’s faithful took to Twitter to laud the performance from the £105,000-a-week star.

Don’t let today’s result distract you from the fact that Thiago Silva is 37 years of age and performing at a world class level pic.twitter.com/PzTFwrTvsg — Jack ⭐️⭐️🇮🇪 (@CFCSully) December 4, 2021

Despite the results Thiago silva was class 👏🏽 #CFC — Jamal Ali ⚡️ (@MrBlue494) December 4, 2021

No matter how the players around him perform, Thiago Silva is always consistent. His goal and goal line clearance were crucial today, even if we still ended up losing. 37 years old. Top professional. 💯 pic.twitter.com/no4qN6WUeN — CFCBlogs (@CFCBlogs_) December 4, 2021

It's days like these that you realise the quality of someone like Thiago Silva. Puts in 9/10 performance every single week regardless of how other around him perform… Definition of WC 💙#CFC #ChelseaFC #WHUCHE — Shyam (@shyamtalks) December 4, 2021

Only two players can hold their head high after today. Mason Mount and Thiago Silva. Awful. #CFC #WHUCHE — ⭐LordKalmus⭐ (@LordKalmus) December 4, 2021

Silva’s contract with the Blues expires at the end of the campaign. The club’s hierarchy are likely to open negotiations soon to convince him to sign a one-year extension.

The veteran defender may also have incentive to stay with the World Cup next winter. Playing at the highest level should benefit him ahead of leading his country at the global showpiece.

The Blues take on Zenit St Petersburg in their final Champions League group game on Wednesday. They will need a victory to ensure top spot in their group if Juventus beat Malmo.

With the importance of the fixture, it won’t be a surprise if Silva is picked in the starting XI. Malang Sarr and Cesar Azpilicueta are options for Tuchel if he opts to rest the Brazilian.