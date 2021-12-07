AC Milan vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups for Champions League clash

Liverpool conclude the group stages of the Champions League when they take on AC Milan at the San Siro tonight.

With Liverpool already guaranteed top spot in the group, Jurgen Klopp has made plenty of changes for the game with several key players given the night off ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Aston Villa.

Alisson Becker starts once again between the sticks but Trent Alexander-Arnold is given a rest so Neco Williams comes in to start at right-back for Liverpool while Kostas Tsimikas replaces Andy Robertson at left-back.

Klopp has made changes in the middle of his defence with Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip rested. Nat Phillips comes in to make a rare start for Liverpool while Ibrahima Konate also comes back in for the Reds.

Fabinho is another player who’s been given a breather this evening so youngster Tyler Morton starts in midfield along with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Takumi Minamino. Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara are given the night off.

Perhaps surprisingly, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane start for Liverpool tonight but Diogo Jota is rested so Divock Origi comes in to start up front. The Belgian international will be on a high after his heroics at the weekend.

As for Milan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic starts up front while Frank Kessie will marshal the midfield. Sandro Tonali also gets a start for the hosts.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

AC Milan

Maignan; Kalulu, Tomori, Romagnoli, Hernández; Tonali, Kessié; Messias, Krunić, Brahim; Ibrahimović.

Subs: Tatarusanu, Jungdal, Ballo-Touré, Florenzi, Gabbia, Bakayoko, Bennacer, Saelemaekers, Maldini.

Liverpool

Alisson; Williams, Phillips, Konate, Tsimikas; Morton, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino; Salah, Mane, Origi

Subs: Kelleher, Davies, Fabinho, Keita, Gomez, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Dixon-Bonner, Norris, Bradley, Woltman