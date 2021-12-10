Arsenal team news: Martinelli fit but Smith Rowe could miss Southampton game

Arsenal will be looking to get their season back on track when they welcome Southampton to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Ahead of the game, Mikel Arteta is due to speak to the media at his pre-match press conference today where he’ll provide a team news and injury update. However, the club have already released the latest news on the official website with updates on Emile Smith Rowe, Gabriel Martinelli, Bernd Leno and Sead Kolasinac.

Smith Rowe was forced to miss Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat at Everton on Monday night after picking up a groin injury against Manchester United the previous week. The attacker remains a doubt for the visit of Southampton and will need to be assessed at London Colney today before a decision is made over his availability.

There is better news regarding Martinelli as the Brazilian has been passed fit and available for selection this weekend despite being forced off with a knock against Everton on Monday.

Leno hasn’t been involved in the Arsenal squad for the last two matches due to a groin injury. The German is back in training but will need to pass a late fitness test before he’ll be given the green light to return tomorrow.

The only other injury concern for Arsenal is Kolasinac and the left-back remains on the sidelines as he’s been ruled out until the New Year with an ankle injury that he sustained while playing for Bosnia last month.

An update on Arsenal.com confirmed:

Sead Kolasinac

Left ankle. Sead sustained a significant injury to his left ankle playing for Bosnia and Herzegovina during the November international period. Sead is now running outside and is aiming to be back in full training in January. Bernd Leno

Right groin. Bernd sustained a groin issue in training last week and is being assessed ahead of Saturday’s match. Gabriel Martinelli

Gabi was substituted during the match against Everton on Monday. He has been fully assessed since and is fit and available for selection for Saturday’s match. Emile Smith Rowe

Right groin. Emile sustained a groin issue during the match against Manchester United last week and is being assessed ahead of Saturday’s match.

Arsenal will be hoping Smith Rowe passes his late fitness test as he’s been sorely missed in the last two games. However, Martinelli’s availability is vital as he’s filled-in during Smith Rowe’s absence and will be hoping to continue on the left flank tomorrow.

Arsenal head into the weekend action sitting seventh in the Premier League table after losing three of their last four games so Arteta will want to close-in on the top four with a win over Southampton.