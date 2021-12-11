Arsenal vs Southampton: Confirmed Line-Ups From The Emirates

Arsenal will be looking to get their season back on track when they welcome Southampton to the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta has named an unchanged line-up from the side that got beaten 2-1 by Everton on Monday night so Aaron Ramsdale starts once again between the sticks. Takehiro Tomiyasu keeps his place at right-back while Ben White lines-up alongside Gabriel in the heart of defence. Kieran Tierney gets another start at left-back so Nuno Tavares has to make-do with a place on the bench.

Granit Xhaka starts in midfield for Arsenal after making a successful return from injury last week. Thomas Partey keeps his place alongside the Swiss international despite another poor showing at Goodison Park, so Albert Sambi Lokonga has to make do with a place among the substitutes this afternoon.

Emile Smith Rowe is in the squad after overcoming a knock but he’s only fit enough for the bench so Gabriel Martinelli keeps his place on the left flank for Arsenal. Martin Odegaard starts once again in the attacking midfield role after scoring in each of his last two matches.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been left out of the squad due to a ‘disciplinary breach’ so Alexandre Lacazette starts up front with Eddie Nketiah and Nicolas Pepe named among the substitutes for the Gunners.

As for Southampton, Nathan Redmond and Nathan Tella keep their places in the starting eleven so Theo Walcott has to start on the bench against his former club.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Lacazette

Subs: Okonkwo, Holding, Cedric, Tavares, Lokonga, Maitland-Niles, Smith Rowe, Pepe, Nketiah

Southampton

Caballero, Livramento, Bednarek, Stephens, Walker-Peters, Redmond, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, Tella, Broja, Armstrong.

Subs: Lewis, Lyanco, Long, Perraud, Djenepo, Smallbone, Elyounoussi, Walcott, Valery.