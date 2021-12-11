Liverpool vs Aston Villa: Confirmed line-ups from Anfield

Liverpool will be looking to keep-up the pressure at the top of the table with a win over Aston Villa at Anfield this afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp has made plenty of changes from the side that beat AC Milan in the Champions League in midweek. Alisson Becker starts in goal once again for Liverpool while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson are recalled in the full-back positions. Neco Williams and Kostas Tsimikas drop out.

Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip comes back into the starting line-up this afternoon after rested in midweek. Ibrahima Konate drops to the bench while Nat Phillips has been ruled out after suffering a broken cheekbone in Milan.

Fabinho returns in the holding for Liverpool and Jordan Henderson comes back into the midfield alongside Thiago Alcantara. Naby Keita is named among the substitutes alongside James Milner and Takumi Minamino.

Diogo Jota is only deemed fit enough for a place on the bench while Roberto Firmino is still not ready to return. Therefore, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is named in the Liverpool attack along with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

As for Villa, Ollie Watkins is the dangerman up front and John McGinn starts in midfield along with Douglas Luiz. Tyrone Mings marshals the defence for the visitors once again.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Liverpool

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Keita, Gomez, Minamino, Jota, Tsimikas, Williams.

Aston Villa

Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett, McGinn, Nakamba, Luiz, Ramsey, Watkins, Young

Subs: Steer, Tuanzebe, Hause, Sanson, Chukwuemeka, El Ghazi, Buendia, Trexeguet, Ings