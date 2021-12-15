Arsenal vs West Ham: Confirmed Line-Ups

Arsenal have the chance to break into the top four of the Premier League when they host London rivals West Ham this evening.

Mikel Arteta has named an unchanged line-up from the side that beat West Ham on Saturday afternoon so Aaron Ramsdale once again keeps goal for Arsenal. Takehiro Tomiyasu keeps his place at right-back after an excellent start to his career in north London while Ben White lines-up alongside Gabriel in the middle of defence once again.

Kieran Tierney retains his spot at left-back so Nuno Tavares has to settle for a place among the substitutes. In midfield, Granit Xhaka continues alongside Thomas Partey so Belgian youngster Albert Sambi Lokonga remains on the bench along with Mohamed Elneny.

Martin Odegaard starts in the No.10 role and he’ll be looking to continue his excellent recent goalscoring form. Bukayo Saka keeps his place on the right flank for Arsenal and Arteta will be looking to the England international to be a constant threat to the West Ham backline.

Gabriel Martinelli retains his place in attack for the Gunners so Emile Smith Rowe has to make-do with a place among the subs. As confirmed by Arteta at his press conference, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang isn’t involved in the squad after being stripped of the captaincy so Alexandre Lacazette starts up front for Arsenal this evening.

As for West Ham, Michail Aontonio is supported by Jarrod Bowen and Manuel Lanzini while Declan Rice marshals the midfield once again. Lukasz Fabiański starts in goal for the Hammers against his former club.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Saka, Lacazette

Subs: Okwonkwo, Smith Rowe, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Pépé, Tavares, Lokonga. Elneny, Nketiah.

West Ham

Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Masuaku, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Lanzini, Bowen, Antonio.

Subs: Areola, Yarmolenko, Vlasic, Noble, Benrahma, Kral, Okoflex, Alese.