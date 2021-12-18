Leeds Utd vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups

Arsenal can cement their place in the top four with a win over Leeds United at Elland Road this evening.

Mikel Arteta has named an unchanged line-up from

Aaron Ramsdale keeps goal for the Gunners once again and Kieran Tierney is selected to start at left-back ahead of Nuno Tavares after returning to full fitness earlier this month. Takehiro Tomiyasu continues his record of being ever-present since joining Arsenal in the summer while Gabriel and Ben White are partnered in the middle of defence once again.

Thomas Partey returned to form during Arsenal’s win over West Ham in midweek and he continued alongside Granit Xhaka in midfield this evening. The Swiss international has made a swift recovery from a knee injury and is looking close to full match fitness. Albert Sambi Lokonga misses the game after testing positive for covid.

Bukayo Saka keeps his place on the right wing after an excellent performance on Wednesday night while Martin Odegaard starts in the attacking midfield role. Gabriel Martinelli is fit to start on the wing after shaking off a knock so Emile Smith Rowe remains on the bench.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang isn’t involved once again as he’s been outcast from the Arsenal squad after being stripped of the captaincy following a disciplinary breach earlier this month. Therefore, Alexandre Lacazette keeps his place up front.

As for Leeds, they’re squad has been decimated by injuries so Marcelo Bielsa has had to rely on youth to fill the bench with 15-year-old Archie Gray among the substitutes tonight. Raphinha is fit to start along with Jack Harrison and they’ll be the dangermen for the hosts.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Leeds

Meslier, Klich, Koch, Drameh, Ayling(c), Roberts, Raphinha, Forshaw, Dallas, Harrison, Gelhardt

Subs: Klaesson, Moore, Kenneh, Jenkins, Bate, McCarron, Gray, Summerville, Greenwood

Arsenal

Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Lacazette

Subs: Leno, Holding, Chambers, Tavares, Cedric, Elneny, Pepe, Smith Rowe, Nketiah