Arsenal vs Sunderland: Confirmed Line-Ups

Arsenal take on Sunderland at the Emirates Stadium tonight in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has made sweeping changes to the starting eleven that started during Saturday’s 4-1 Premier League victory over Leeds United at Elland Road.

Aaron Ramsdale is among those given a rest with Bernd Leno recalled to start in goal for his second start since September. Arsenal have rotated in defence with Takehiro Tomiyasu handed a well-earned rest so Cedric Soares starts at right-back this evening.

Kieran Tierney is also given a breather so Nuno Tavares comes-in at left-back while Rob Holding comes-in to captain the side in central defence. Gabriel is the man to drop to the bench so Ben White keeps his place in Arsenal’s back four.

Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey drop to the bench this evening so Mohamed Elneny is recalled. It looks like Martin Odegaard will play in a deeper role while Arteta has included exciting youngster Charlie Patino on the bench.

Emile Smith Rowe is recalled to start in the Arsenal attack and he’s joined by Nicolas Pepe. Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are given a breather as they’re named among the substitutes.

Alexandre Lacazette drops to the bench as Arteta looks to protect the Frenchman ahead of Sunday’s trip to Norwich. Eddie Nketiah and Folarin Balogun get chances to impress from the start this evening.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Leno; Cedric, White, Holding (C), Tavares; Elneny, Odegaard; Pepe, Smith Rowe, Balogun; Nketiah.

Subs: Ramsdale, Tierney, Gabriel, Partey, Xhaka, Patino, Saka, Martinelli, Lacazette

Sunderland

Burge, Winchester, Wright, Flanagan, Doyle, Gooch, Embleton, Neil, Pritchard, Broadhead, Stewart

Subs: Patterson, Evans, O’Brien, Cirkin, Xhemajli, Younger, Hume, Dunne, Kimpioka