Norwich vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from Carrow Road

Arsenal will be looking to cement their place in the top four with a win over Norwich City at Carrow Road this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta has made sweeping changes from the side that beat Sunderland 5-1 in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night. Aaron Ramsdale is among those players recalled as he starts in goal with Bernd Leno dropping to the bench.

There are also changes in the Arsenal defence with Gabriel coming in alongside Rob Holding in the middle of defence while Kieran Tierney is recalled in place of Nuno Tavares at left-back.

Takehiro Tomiyasu and Cedric Soares are both forced to miss the game along with Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Calum Chambers after testing positive for covid so Ben White looks to be starting at right-back this afternoon.

Granit Xhaka was named among the substitutes in midweek so he’s recalled to start alongside Thomas Partey in midfield this afternoon. The Ghana international should be fresh after enjoying a night off last time out. Albert Sambi Lokonga returns to the squad but he’s named on the bench along with Mo Elneny and youngster Charlie Patino.

Bukayo Saka is recalled to start in the Arsenal attack along with Gabriel Martinelli while Martin Odegaard keeps his place in the attacking midfield position. Emile Smith Rowe and Nicolas Pepe have to settle for places on the bench.

Alexandre Lacazette comes back into the side to lead the line up front for Arsenal in the continued absence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Eddie Nketiah drops to the bench despite scoring a hat-trick against Sunderland last time out.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Norwich

Gunn; Aarons, Kabak, Gibson, Williams; Gilmour, McLean; Sargent, Dowell, Placheta; Pukki

Subs: Byram, Cantwell, Tzolis, Lees-Melou, Mumba, Giannoulis, McGovern, Idah.

Arsenal

Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Lacazette

Subs: Leno, Tavares, Mari, ELneny, Patino, Sambi, Pepe, Smith Rowe, Nketiah.