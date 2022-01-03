Man Utd star Harry Maguire ruled out of Wolves clash

Manchester United have been dealt a major injury blow with Harry Maguire ruled out of today’s clash with Wovles, according to The Athletic.

United welcome Bruno Lage’s side to Old Trafford for a 5.30pm kick-off this evening but the news outlet says Maguire won’t be involved after suffering a knock ahead of the game.

Maguire played the full ninety minutes during Manchester United’s 3-1 win over Burnley last week and didn’t appear to pick up an injury during that match at Old Trafford on December 30th.

However, the 28-year-old wasn’t among the squad that arrived at the Lowry hotel on Sunday and The Athletic says he won’t be available for the match against Wolves today. No further details have been given concerning Maguire’s injury or how long he may be on the sidelines for.

The news will come as a major blow to Ralf Rangnick as he’s short of options in defence with Victor Lindelof also out of this evening’s game as he continues to recover from covid.

Eric Bailly is also a doubt as he limped off midway through the second half of United’s win over Burnley with a hamstring issue and he wasn’t spotted among the squad that arrived at the clubs pre-match hotel last night. However, The Athletic suggests that Bailly may still be available to play against Wolves if he comes through a late test.

Raphael Varane is still working his way back to his best form having recently returned from a serious hamstring injury but the French international is certain to start this evening.

With Maguire and Lindelof ruled out and Bailly a doubt, it could pave the way for Phil Jones to make a shock return to the Manchester United squad having not appeared in the Premier League in almost two years.

Jones has turned out for the U23’s this season so he has match fitness under his belt but starting him would surely be seen as a last resort for Rangnick. Nemanja Matic could be another option to start at centre-back if Bailly is ruled out.

Manchester United head into this evening’s game sitting seventh in the table – four points off fourth placed Arsenal – so they can close that gap with victory over Wolves at Old Trafford.