Tottenham to battle Arsenal over deal to sign £50m Tariq Lamptey

Tottenham are ready to battle-it-out with Arsenal over a deal to sign £50m-rated Brighton full-back Tariq Lamptey, according to the Express.

Lamptey has developed into one of the hottest young talents in the Premier League since joining Brighton from Chelsea in January 2020 and he’s now a key part of Graham Potter’s starting eleven on the south coast.

The 21-year-old impressive form down the right flank has been pivotal in Brighton’s surge up the table that sees them sitting ninth at the half way stage of the campaign and he’s also been capped by England at various youth levels.

Lamptey’s potential has alerted clubs in the upper echelons of the Premier League with the Express claiming that Arsenal are long-term admirers of the pacey wing-back. Mikel Arteta is building an exciting young squad at the Emirates and he may view Lamptey as the man to compete with Takehiro Tomiyasu for the right-back spot.

However, Arsenal will face stiff competition for his signature as the Express says Tottenham have joined the race to sign Lamptey as Conte looks to start overhauling the squad he inherited from former boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Conte has made it clear that he feels Tottenham’s squad needs improving if they’re to compete at the highest level and the newspaper report suggests that Spurs have now identified Lamptey as a target.

Matt Doherty is expected to leave north London with a move back to Wolves mooted in the media and the Express claims that Conte wants Lamptey to replace the Republic of Ireland international.

The report says Brighton will want around £50m to cash-in on the full-back – which would represent a huge profit on the £3m they paid Chelsea for his signature just two years ago.

However, a move this month may prove difficult as Brighton will be extremely reluctant to lose Lamptey mid-season so the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham may have to wait until the summer to get any deal over the line.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming weeks but Lamptey would be an excellent signing for Arsenal or Spurs if either of the north London giants could land the exciting full-back.