Origi returns | Expected Liverpool line-up vs Shrewsbury

Liverpool take on Shrewsbury Town at Anfield in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon.

Here is the team we expect Jurgen Klopp to select:

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker could be back in contention if he returns a negative covid test but the Brazilian is unlikely to feature in the FA Cup in any case. Therefore, Caoimhin Kelleher should keep his place between the sticks.

Defence: Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to be rested along with Virgil van Dijk so there will be some changes to the Liverpool defence. Joe Gomez is likely to be given a start alongside Ibrahima Konate in the middle of the back four with Joel Matip saved for the League Cup semi-final.

Neco Williams could get a run out at right-back while Andrew Robertson is available again after completing a three-match suspension. The Scottish international could replace Kostas Tsimikas at left-back.

Midfield: Fabinho and Jordan Henderson could be given a rest by Klopp so Curtis Jones is in-line for a recall in midfield tomorrow. Youngster Tyler Morton should also get another chance to impress in the holding role.

Thiago Alcantara is out with a hip injury while Naby Keita is away at the African Cup of Nations so James Milner may keep his place in the middle of the park.

Attack: Obviously Liverpool will be without Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane as they’ve gone off on international duty at the AFCON while Diogo Jota should be rested so it will be all-change up front.

Roberto Firmino could be back in contention if he returns a negative covid test but with Salah and Mane away this month, the Brazilian may be protected and left on the bench tomorrow.

Divock Origi will face a late fitness test on a knee injury but he should start if fit while Takumi Minamino should also get a run out in the Liverpool attack. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain may be played in a more advanced wide role but youngster Kaide Gordon is another option for Klopp.

Here is how we expect Liverpool to line-up: